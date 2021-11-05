The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

Michelle Lynn Fink, 38, Little Falls (offense: 7/25/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second count of third degree DWI.

Katy Jane Scepurek, 38, Little Falls (offense: 2/23/21) — Theft, fined $1,135, which includes $1,000 of restitution and sentenced to supervised probation for two years.

Christina Ann Lange, 39, Upsala (offense: 7/31/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a second count of third degree DWI.

Paul George W. Miller, 33, Randall (offense: 2/11/20) — Third degree DWI, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail. Dismissed was a second count of third degree DWI.

Misdemeanors:

Zachary Mason Bielejeski, 24, Little Falls (offense: 5/9/21) — Damage to property, fined $1,042, which includes $857 in restitution and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

Amy Lynn Cook, 33, Redlake (offense: 8/30/20) — Theft, fined $135. (Offense: 8/27/20) — Driving after cancellation, fined $135 and sentenced to 141 days in jail.

Reed Allen Clark, 33, Royalton (offense: 9/26/20) — Careless driving, fined $135 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

Patrick Duane Eggerth, 51, Little Falls (offense: 6/9/21) — Fifth degree controlled substance possession, fined $135 and sentenced to four days in jail.

Gabrielle Louise Holmes, 34, Little Falls (offense: 9/2/21) — Disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

Samantha Mae Oleson, 18, Royalton (offense: 8/22/21) — Liquor consumption by a person under 21 and disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to five days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

Christopher James Wenderski, 44, Burtrum (offense: 10/3/21) — Off road vehicle careless/reckless driving, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

