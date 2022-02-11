The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Heather Jo Bauer, 29, Little Falls (offense: 5/28/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to supervised probation for four years. A second charge of third-degree DWI was dismissed.
• Tyler Jake Oscar Schreibr Hardin, 34, New Hope (offense: 6/26/21) — Driving after cancellation, fined $285 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Brian Thomas Martin, 48, Breezy Point (offense: 6/25/21) — Driving after cancellation, fined $135 and sentenced to 10 days in jail and probation to the court for two years.
• John Matthew Eich, 55, Lastrup (offense: 7/18/21) — Second degree DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for six years. A second charge of second degree DWI was dismissed.
Misdemeanors:
• Risa Christine Hollis, 56, Little Falls (offense: 1/23/22) — Trespassing, fined $185 and sentenced to eight days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Nicole Marie Schafer, 38, Little Falls (offense: 2/5/22) — Driving after revocation, fined $185 and sentenced to three days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Daniel Lee Brooks, 39, Hillman (offense: 10/22/21) — Speeding, 100 in a 55 mph zone, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Brandon Carver Bruce, 28, Hillman (offense: 6/29/21) — Domestic assault, fined $185 and sentenced to 18 days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.