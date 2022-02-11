The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

Heather Jo Bauer, 29, Little Falls (offense: 5/28/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to supervised probation for four years. A second charge of third-degree DWI was dismissed.

Tyler Jake Oscar Schreibr Hardin, 34, New Hope (offense: 6/26/21) — Driving after cancellation, fined $285 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

Brian Thomas Martin, 48, Breezy Point (offense: 6/25/21) — Driving after cancellation, fined $135 and sentenced to 10 days in jail and probation to the court for two years.

John Matthew Eich, 55, Lastrup (offense: 7/18/21) — Second degree DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for six years. A second charge of second degree DWI was dismissed.

Misdemeanors:

Risa Christine Hollis, 56, Little Falls (offense: 1/23/22) — Trespassing, fined $185 and sentenced to eight days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

Nicole Marie Schafer, 38, Little Falls (offense: 2/5/22) — Driving after revocation, fined $185 and sentenced to three days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

Daniel Lee Brooks, 39, Hillman (offense: 10/22/21) — Speeding, 100 in a 55 mph zone, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

Brandon Carver Bruce, 28, Hillman (offense: 6/29/21) — Domestic assault, fined $185 and sentenced to 18 days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

