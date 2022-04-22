The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

Ricardo Narion Curtis, 36, Little Falls (offense: 12/15/21) — Financial transaction card fraud, fined $135 and sentenced to 11 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

Misdemeanors:

Kelsey Lynn Carlson, 29, Randall (offense: 12/17/21) — Theft, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

Jordan Michael Hasselstrom, 22, Wadena (offense: 1/23/22) — DWI, fined $360 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years.

Samual Joseph Schuur, 32, Little Falls (offense: 4/6/22) — Driving after revocation, fined $135 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for one year.

Justin Alexander Morris, 19, Sartell (offense: 3/90/22) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to 10 days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

Kelsey Rae Hollermann, 38, Little Falls (offense: 3/9/22) — Give peace officer a false name, fined $185 and sentenced to 32 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

Anthony Leo Fuller, 49, Fridley (offense: 10/18/20) — Domestic abuse, violate order for protection, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

Derek Wayne Hoehle, Rice (offense: 2/5/22) — Damage to property, fined $527.20, which includes $392.20 in restitution and 67 days in jail.

Roshelle Catherine Tretter, 44, Little Falls (offense: 3/5/22) — DWI, fined $310 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years.

