The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Donald John Duscher Jr., 64, Little Falls (offense: 11/26/22) — Driving after cancellation, fined $285 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Steven Louis Klemish, 38, Little Falls (offense: 7/2/22) — Driving after cancellation, fined $285 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Jason Alan Smith, 45, Little Falls (offense: 10/22/22) — Third-degree DWI, fined $610 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of third-degree DWI.
Misdemeanors:
• William Edwin Helmin, 70, Foley (offense: 10/9/22) — Fourth-degree DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years. A charge of gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI was dismissed.
• Odessa Lynn Dosh, 52, unknown address (offense: 10/17/22) — Fourth-degree DWI, fined $360 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree DWI, refuse to submit to chemical test.
• Alec Jon Lindberg, 18, Randall (offense: 11/22/22) — DWI, fined $535 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a second charge of DWI.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.