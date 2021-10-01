The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

Justin Scott Kalis, 40, Little Falls (offense: 8/13/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of third degree DWI.

Misdemeanors:

Jennifer May Reed, 46, Little Falls (offense: 8/23/21) — Receiving stolen property, fined $185 and ordered to pay $280 in restitution.

Justin Paul Nieken, 40, Hillman (offense: 9/21/21) — Driving after revocation, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

Pablo Samiento Ortiz, 27, Pierz (offense: 6/22/21) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years.

