The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Jonathan Michael Maciej, 23, Little Falls (offense: 8/19/22) — Third-degree DWI, fined $685 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a charge of second-degree DWI.
Misdemeanors:
• Kelsey Lynn Wenner, 33, Rice (offenses: 3/16/22 and 5/30/22) — Tampering with a motor vehicle with owner’s consent, fined $221.69 and sentenced to three days in jail and probation to the court for one year. Theft, fined $173.13 and sentenced to three days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Landon James Atkinson, 25, Little Falls (offense: 10/10/22) — Fourth-degree DWI, fined $535 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree DWI.
• Ryan Kenneth Christiansen, 46, Little Falls (offense: 10/26/22) — Driving after revocation fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Shelia Shanell Shell, 31, St. Cloud (offense: 11/18/22) — Theft, fined $385 and sentenced to 11 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Craig Jay Fishman, 61, Little Falls (offense: 10/19/22) — Domestic abuse, fined $85 and sentenced to four days in jai and supervised probation for two years.
• Angela Jean Barkdull, 44, Big Lake (offense: 12/22/22) — Give peace officer a false name, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
