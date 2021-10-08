Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Sept. 27 - Oct. 6.

• Raymen Michael Balaski, Little Falls.

• Rosanne Beatrice Bauer, Albert Lea.

• Thomas Anthony Boblett, Little Falls.

• Kyle Henry Borchert, Brainerd.

• Robin Lee Bourne, Motley.

• Gabriel Levi Chips, Onamia.

• Ryan Kenneth Christiansen, Holdingford.

• Tiana Jolene Froemel, Shoreview.

• Darrin Vern Gorka, Long Prairie.

• Michael Anthony Graves, Little Falls.

• Derek David Holmberg, Motley.

• Jason Eli Kirk, Menahga.

• Daniel Scott Leslie, Lake Park.

• Michael Louis Marshik, Pierz.

• Michael Donzell Mays, Little Falls.

• Sara Ann Nelsen, Fort Ripley.

• Danielle Marie Sandberg, Eveleth.

• Ryan William Schmidt Jr., Staples.

• Timothy Emanuel Stewart, Buffalo.

• Cory Steven Sund, Avon.

