Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued July 15 – 26.

• Erik Michael Affolter, Rochester.

• Mark Alan Johnson, Little Falls.

• Nickoles David Philbin, Brainerd.

• Kevin Jeffery Stiller, Austin.

• Michael John Sweeter Jr., St. Cloud.

• Christian Vasquez, Randall.

• Jean Rebischke Wolff, Burnsville.

