Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Sept. 9 – 23.

• Daniel Charles Barrett, Redby.

• Dustin James Bartkowitz, Little Falls.

• Ross Alexander Beaulieu, Isle.

• William Joseph Bray IV, Rice.

• Aaron Jonathon Gaffke, Little Falls.

• Jeron Garding, Waite Park.

• Christopher Antonio Garnett, Little Falls.

• Casey John Moltzan, Perham.

• Sage Lee Seelye, Minneapolis.

• Thomas Lee Spartz, Little Falls.

• Logan Daniel Stevens, Paynesville.

• Amanda Ann Tesch, Royalton.

• Michael Alen Thunborg, St. Cloud.

• Ryan Allen Vollmer, Crosby.

