Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued June 30 - July 14.

• Brianna Marie Benjamin, Little Falls.

• Lauren Marie Dauphinais, Little Falls.

• Glen Eric Gustafson, Little Falls.

• Mackenzie John Hasert, Pierz.

• Jason Eli Kirk, Menahga.

• Richard Michael Loomis, Rice.

• Jayni Thekla Majaski, Royalton.

• Justin Michael McDougall, Little Falls.

• Michael Alen Thunborg, St. Cloud.

• Cassandra Leigh Weitzel, St. Paul.

• Jean Rebischke Wolff, Burnsville.

• Courtney Kyle Zack, Loveland, Colorado.

Load comments