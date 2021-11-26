Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Nov. 9 – 23

• Shawn Michael Angevine Jr., Benson.

• Raymen Michael Balaski.

• Rosanne Beatrice Bauer, Albert Lea.

• Andrew Everett Borders, St. Louis Park.

• Joseph Alan Davis, Aitkin.

• Fredrick Dean DeRosier, Little Falls.

• Justin Ole Doust, Little Falls.

• Adam Gregory Joseph Gardner, Paynesville.

• Kasandra Marie Kuhl, Little Falls.

• Alaina Nicole Langner, Little Falls.

• Jeremy Kelvin Leavins, Little Falls.

• Tyler Scott Lorenz, Little Falls.

• Christian John Moore, Pierz.

• Austin Michael Person, Waubun.

• Russell David Platz, Little Falls.

• Ronald William Saulter, St. Francis.

• Alexander James Scherping, Little Falls.

• Enoch Harrison Stapleton III, Onamia.

• Eli Nicholas Stokes-Cerkvenik.

• Joseph Charles Thomas, Fridley.

• Treasure Marie Weekley, Staples.

