Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Oct. 25 – Nov. 1.

• Daniel Joseph Bodinski, Blaine.

• Kyle Henry Borchert, Brainerd.

• Brennan Andrew Brossart, Brainerd.

• Brandon Carver Bruce, Hillman.

• Michael Eugene Cameron, Little Falls.

• Lauren Marie Dauphinais.

• Ryan Richard Deters, Little Falls.

• B.J. Dean Englund, Wadena.

• Kris Allen Ganley, Shakopee.

• Jakob Ryan Graber-Reischl, Worthington.

• Michael Anthony Graves, Little Falls.

• Timothy Lee Hanson, Little Falls.

• Kristen Evangeline Jones, Onamia.

• Dondi Renee Klassen, Little Falls.

• Jayni Thekla Majaski, Rice.

• Derek James Merten, Baxter.

• Stanley James Peppin, Foley.

• Michael James Whitty Sandaker, Randall.

