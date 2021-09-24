Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Sept. 8 - 22.

• Donna Marie Alger, Little Falls.

• Jake Leo Biniek, Holdingford.

• Amy Lynn Cook, Brooklyn Center.

• Taniyah Mae Coyle, St. Cloud.

• Carrietta Marcerlene Davis, Sauk Rapids.

• Aaron Jonathon Gaffke, Little Falls.

• Daniel Guy Gillman, Pierz.

• Tyler Oscar Schreiber Harding, New Hope.

• Michelle Marie Harris, St. Cloud.

• Roger Richard Hodgman, Little Falls.

• Dawn Marie Kostek, Brainerd.

• Joshua George Marty, Burtrum.

• Colin Michael Maurer, Swanville.

• Paul George W. Miller, Randall.

• Adam Joseph Monette, Little Falls.

• Brittany Lee Nelson, Brainerd.

• Kyvan Allan Quarry, Cushing.

• Shawnasee Shapree Ricci-Smith, St. Cloud.

• Michael James Whitty Sandaker, Alexandria.

• Alexander James Scherping, Little Falls.

• Ian Michael Strempke, Randall.

• Brandon Michael Webeck, Little Falls.

Load comments