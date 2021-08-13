Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued July 28 – Aug. 11.

• James Allen, Blackduck.

• Alexis Jean Blenker, Burtrum.

• Bruce Brandon Carver, Hillman.

• Kimberly Anne Duffney, Minneapolis.

• Logan John Freudenrich, Little Falls.

• Mario Anthony Filippi, Little Falls.

• Cody Marcell Gibbons, Little Falls.

• Jason Eli Kirk, Menagha.

• Patrick Henry Krebs, Little Falls.

• Davis Davon McAfee, Moorhead.

• Jacob Henry McCann, Minneapolis.

• Ryan Shawn Peterschick, Randall.

• Nathan Phillip Schnaufer, St. Cloud.

• Tracy Steven Wagner, Pierz.

