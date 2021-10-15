Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Sept. 29 - Oct. 13.
• Dean Lee Baker Jr., Little Falls.
• Raymen Michael Balaski, Little Falls.
• Rosanne Beatrice Bauer, Albert Lea.
• Thomas Allen Bouressa, Onamia.
• Ryan Kenneth Christiansen, Holdingford.
• Ronald DuWayne Cournoyer, Cass Lake.
• Tiana Jolene Froemel, Shoreview.
• Darrin Vern Gorka, Long Prairie.
• Michael Anthony Graves, Little Falls.
• Jennifer Lynn Buck, Little Falls.
• Joseph Lawrence Johnson, Clear Lake.
• Anthony Steven Kalland, Elk River.
• Jason Eli Kirk, aka Jason Eli Boxell-Kirk, Menahga.
• Patrick Henry Krebs, Little Falls.
• Mark Joseph Kurowski, Little Falls.
• Michael Louis Marshik, Pierz.
• Michael Donzel Mays, Little Falls.
• Sara Ann Nelsen, Fort Ripley.
• Samantha Mae Oleson, Royalton.
• Jason Paul Peterson, Little Falls.
• Alexander James Scherping, Little Falls.
• Ryan William Schmidt Jr., Staples.
• Timmy Emanuel Stewart, Buffalo.
