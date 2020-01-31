Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Jan. 15 – 29.

• Steven Brian Conlon, St. Cloud.

• Donovan Laurel Hardheart, Onamia.

• Kari Lynn Jerve, Little Falls.

• David Russell Jurgensen, Pequot Lakes.

• Jordan Michael Linn, Foley.

• Angela Mae Malzahn, Peoria, Arizona.

• Jeffrey Dale McLaughlin, Audubon.

• Tyler William Rono, no address listed.

• Stephanie Vera Ruikka, Morton.

• Jeremy Douglas Schuman, Little Falls.

• Harlan Davis Swanson, Randall.

• Tracy Steven Wagner, Onamia.

• Brittney Nichole Wiggins, Clear Lake.

