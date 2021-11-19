Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Nov. 3 – 17.

• Rosanne Beatrice Bauer, Albert Lea.

• Andrew Everett Borders, St. Louis Park.

• Tony Allen Case II, Little Falls.

• Fredrick Dean DeRosier, Little Falls.

• Justin Ole Doust, Little Falls.

• Glen Eric Gustafson, Little Falls.

• Kimberly Ann Hunt, Little Falls.

• Justin Scott Kalis, Little Falls.

• Kasandra Marie Kuhl, Little Falls.

• Jayni Thekla Majaski, Rice.

• Austin Michael Person, Waubun.

• Russell David Platz, Little Falls.

• Ronald William Saulter, St. Francis.

• Alexander James Scherping, Little Falls.

• Eli Nicholas Stokes-Cerkvenik, Duluth.

