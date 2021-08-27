Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Aug. 11 – 25.

• Justin Matthew Anderson, Princeton.

• Jennifer Lynn Johnson, Little Falls.

• Terrell Julian Jones, Warroad.

• Jeshua Robert Kasper, St. Cloud.

• Lucas Kenneth Kizer, Alexandria.

• Becky Lee Knese, Pierz.

• Alaina Nicole Langner, Little Falls.

• Kayla Marie Neadeau, Redby.

• Sara Ann Nelsen, Ft. Ripley.

• Alex Michael Oatis, Little Falls.

• Ryan Shawn Peterschick, Brainerd.

• Jeremy Douglas Schuman, Little Falls.

• Nancy Lynn Williams, St. Cloud.

• Steven George Ziegler, Cushing.

• Nathan Leo Zirbes, Clearwater.

