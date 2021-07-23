Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued July 7 – 20.

• Erik Michael Affolter, Rochester.

• Lauren Marie Dauphinais, Little Falls.

• Logan John Freudenrich, Little Falls.

• Mackenzie John Hasert, Pierz.

• Mark Alan Johnson, Little Falls.

• Jason Eli Boxell-Kirk, Menahga.

• Jayni Thekla Majaski, Royalton.

• Kevin Jeffrey Stiller Jr., Austin.

• Christian Vasquez, Randall.

• Cassandra Leigh Weitzel, St. Paul.

• Jean Rebischke Wolff, Burnsville.

• Courtney Kyle Zack, Loveland, Colorado.

