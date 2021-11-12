Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Oct. 27 – Nov. 8.

• Daniel Joseph Bodinski, Blaine.

• Brennan Andrew Brossart, Brainerd.

• Kris Allen Ganley, Shakopee.

• Michael Anthony Graves, Little Falls.

• Glen Eric Gustafson, Little Falls.

• Jayni Thekla Majaski, Rice.

• Derek James Merten, Baxter.

• Stanley James Peppin, Foley.

• Michael James Whitty Sandaker, Randall.

• John Joseph Vannorman, Staples.

