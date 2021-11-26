Keith Sebastian Schneider, 45, Mora, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of felony theft.
According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 14, law enforcement received a report from a victim that Schneider stole chain saws and lights from their residence. When officers from the Little Falls Police Department spoke to the victim, they said they had met Schneider a few days ago and offered him some work, but there were issues with payment.
The victim told officers that he was sitting at his table and heard his screen door slam. He didn’t think much of it, initially, until he heard it slam again a few minutes later. The victim said he got up and looked out of his window. He allegedly observed Schneider running away from his residence. He was carrying a chain saw and some lights, according to the report.
The victim estimated the stolen items were valued in excess of $1,000.
Law enforcement observed noted tracks in the snow and followed them from the victim’s residence to where Schneider was believed to be staying. Schneider came out of the residence and, according to the report, initially denied taking the victim’s property.
He was placed under arrest and brought to jail. The report states that, while there, he agreed to give a statement, during which he admitted to taking the chain saw and lights. He told officers he was holding the items “ransom” until the victim paid him for the work he had done.
According to the complaint, Schneider told officers that the victim allowed him to take the chain saw and lights until he could be paid.
The stolen items have not been recovered. Schneider told law enforcement he dropped it off at a residence near Lastrup.
If convicted, Schneider faces a maximum fine of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
He is also facing a felony charge of first degree damage to property stemming from a separate incident.
