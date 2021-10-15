Keith Sebastian Schneider, 45, Mora, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of first degree damage to property.
According to the criminal complaint, on June 3, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department received a report of criminal damage to property at a residence on Third Street Northeast in Little Falls. When he arrived at the scene, he saw a window with a hole in it that appeared to have had some kind of projectile thrown through it.
The officer spoke to a witness, who told him that he observed Schneider “standing outside the residence and yelling” for his ex-girlfriend. The witness said there was a security camera on which he was watching Schneider.
According to the complaint, the witness told law enforcement he saw Schneider going and back forth from the residence to his vehicle. He allegedly observed Schneider reach down and grab a rock off the ground, and proceed to throw it through the window.
The officer spoke with another witness, who said they were not home at the time, but saw Schneider through their home video security system. The second witness corroborated the first one’s telling of what happened.
An estimate obtained by the homeowner estimated it would cost in excess of $1,200 to fix the window, according to the complaint.
Schneider is facing a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine, if convicted.
