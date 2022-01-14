Christian John Moore, 20, Pierz, was sentenced to five years of supervised probation in Morrison County District Court for felony fifth degree possession of cocaine. A misdemeanor count of driving after revocation was dismissed.
The charges stemmed from a Sept. 1, 2021 incident, when a Pierz police officer, on routine patrol on Highway 25, passed a vehicle that appeared to be driven by Moore. The officer recalled that Moore did not have a valid driver’s license and noted an equipment violation on the vehicle. He made a traffic stop and confirmed that Moore was the driver.
Prior to the officer approaching the vehicle, he noted Moore was making furtive movements in the vehicle. Moore admitted that he did not have insurance on the vehicle, and that he didn’t have a valid driver’s license. Law enforcement said he also admitted to having multiple driving after revocation citations within the past year.
Moore was arrested for driving after revocation. The officer conducted a search on the vehicle and immediately noted that the center console cup holder was removable and loose to the touch. He removed the cup holder and found a folded up $20 bill in the space underneath.
The $20 bill contained a white, powdery substance, which later field-tested positive for cocaine. The bill and its contents weighed approximately 1.2 grams.
Moore was given credit for 14 days served in jail. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces a additional 31 days in jail.
