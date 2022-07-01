Gabrielle Louise Holmes, 34, Monticello, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of first-degree burglary and one felony count of third-degree assault.
The charges stem from a June 27 incident that began when the Little Falls Police Department received a report of an assault in progress. According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived on scene they found the victim laying in his room, partially on his side, with a “pool of blood” under his head.
Officers noted a significant amount of blood on his head, face and arms. There was also blood spatter on the bedroom wall and floor. The victim reported to officers that Holmes — whom was known to him — started assaulting him as soon as she arrived at his residence, the report states.
Due to the victim’s injuries, he was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
According to the complaint, after the victim was discharged from the hospital, he met with another officer from the LFPD in order to give a recorded statement. He told law enforcement that he had been texting back and forth with his ex-girlfriend the previous evening and, at one point, she said her daughter was “on her way to” his residence.
The report states that he did not believe she would do that, so he went to sleep. A short time later, he woke up to find Holmes standing in his room, according to the statement.
He told law enforcement that he told Holmes she was not supposed to be there and needed to leave, at which point she told him she was there to “(expletive) him up.” The victim reported that he could not see what, but said Holmes had something clenched in her hand. She allegedly struck him several times with overhand strikes and he immediately began to feel blood.
The report states that the victim said he fell onto the backside of his bed, and then onto the floor and tried using his right arm to catch himself. He told officers he felt his shoulder pop, and he was unable to use his right arm.
According to the report, the victim said Holmes left his residence following the assault. The victim told officers that during the assault he was afraid Holmes was going to kill him. The officer that took his statement noted that he looked “visibly upset” as he recalled what happened, the statement said.
Though the victim said he didn’t know what was in Holmes’ hand, but it was allegedly “sharp and made him bleed.” The officer noted deep lacerations on his head that needed staples to close the wounds.
According to the report, Holmes was located and placed under arrest later that day. She allegedly declined to give a statement.
The first-degree burglary charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $35,000. The third-degree assault charge is punishable by up to five years imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine.
