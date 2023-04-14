Brittany Lynn Roy-Wynne, 33, Minneapolis, was sentenced to five years of probation in Morrison County District Court for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. A second felony charge for third-degree controlled substance possession was dismissed.

The initial charges stemmed from a Dec. 22, 2021 incident, when a Minnesota State Patrol trooper on routine patrol in Motley, observed a vehicle turn into a gas station.

Load comments