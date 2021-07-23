Sharae Tia Nevitt, 27, Minneapolis, was given a stay of adjudication in Morrison County District Court for a conviction of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance. Her sentence included a $50 fine and five years of probation.
On Sept. 17, 2020, a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 10 in Motley when he observed a vehicle with tint that appeared to be illegally dark parked at a gas station next to the gas pumps. He pulled up to the suspect vehicle and noted that it also had illegal smoked tail lights.
When he approached the vehicle on foot, he noted both male occupants showed signs of recent drug use, with bloodshot eyes and sores on their faces. He could see a hypodermic needle cap on the console, tinfoil with black burn marks and a pack of new drug baggies in plain view.
Before he could do anything else, the driver “opened his door in an aggressive fashion and exited quickly.” The trooper gave the driver loud verbal commands to stay in the car, but he did not comply. He noted that, at that time, the passenger began reaching around the vehicle. He feared the passenger was reaching for a weapon and feared for his safety.
The trooper pulled out his sidearm and directed the driver to stop, at which time he was escorted back to the vehicle. The driver began to resist and was told he was under arrest.
While this was going on, a female came out of the gas station and approached the vehicle. The trooper instructed her not to approach, as he was attempting to get control of the situation. The female — later identified as Nevitt — left the scene, but was later located several blocks away.
During a search of the vehicle, the trooper found drug paraphernalia, along with two bags that weighed a total of four grams and field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
There was also a black purse located inside the vehicle, which contained Nevitt’s identification. It also contained hypodermic needles and a bag with .62 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for heroin.
Nevitt was given credit for 31 days served in local confinement.
