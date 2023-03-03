Shayna Rose Evans, 22, Minneapolis, formerly of Oak Grove, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to four years of supervised probation after she was convicted on a gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree DWI.
She was given a four-year stay on 364 days of a 365-day jail sentence, along with credit for one day served. She was also ordered to pay a $50 fine. Felony charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The conviction stems from an incident that occurred May 29, 2022. A deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol when he observed a vehicle passed by him that displayed a license plate that came back as stolen out of the city of Burnsville.
The deputy stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Evans, who got out of the vehicle and approached the deputy. She was described as having “bloodshot eyes and dilated pupils.” She admitted to law enforcement that she was under the influence of drugs, stating that she swallowed eight grams of methamphetamine. Given that admission, the deputy called an ambulance to have her transported to the hospital.
During a statement, Evans claimed she picked up the vehicle two days earlier from an ex-boyfriend. She also admitted to using fentanyl approximately 24 to 48 hours prior. A warrant was issued for a blood or urine sample while she was at the hospital, but she refused.
The next day, a search was conducted of the stolen vehicle. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found throughout; specifically fentanyl, marijuana and meth.
