Shayna Rose Evans, 22, Minneapolis, formerly of Oak Grove, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to four years of supervised probation after she was convicted on a gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree DWI.

She was given a four-year stay on 364 days of a 365-day jail sentence, along with credit for one day served. She was also ordered to pay a $50 fine. Felony charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

