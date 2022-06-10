Tiana Jolene Froemel, 23, Minneapolis, formerly of Shoreview, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $50 fine after she was convicted of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and fleeing a peace officer in a vehicle.
Froemel was given credit for 100 days served in local confinement.
The conviction stems from an Aug. 27, 2021, incident during which an officer with the Motley Police Department was on routine patrol on Highway 10 when he observed a vehicle speeding. The officer initiated his emergency lights and the vehicle pulled into a restaurant parking lot.
As the officer was getting out of the squad car, the rear passenger in the suspect vehicle switched spots with the driver. The new driver then backed up the vehicle and sped away at a high rate of speed. While in pursuit, heading south on Highway 10, the officer noted speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.
A deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was nearby and joined in the chase. As the vehicles neared the city of Randall, another deputy deployed a tire deflation device. At this point, the suspect vehicle was still going more than 100 mph.
The tire deflation device missed the suspect vehicle, and the pursuit continued south. Another deputy and a trooper for the Minnesota State Patrol had another deflation device set up near 210th Street. This time, it was effective and the tires on the suspect vehicle blew. The total distance traveled during the pursuit was about 24 miles.
The driver was identified as Froemel, as were the original driver — who was now in the back seat — and a male passenger in the front seat. Upon searching the vehicle, officers found a backpack that contained butane, butane lighters, multiple pipes and tinfoil containing .59 grams of methamphetamine.
There was a purse inside the vehicle, as well, that contained two hypodermic needles that later tested positive for meth. In the trunk, a loaded handgun was located. The male passenger said that belonged to his mother and she had forgotten it in the vehicles. An item was also thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit, but it was never found.
During a statement to law enforcement, Froemel said the other two occupants of the vehicle were giving her a ride back from the Twin Cities. During the traffic stop, Froemel said the driver directed her to switch spots with her. She admitted that she saw emergency lights and heard the officer yell at her to stop.
Further, she stated that her “primary drug of choice” is heroin, and that she had used earlier that day. The purse containing the hypodermic needles belonged to her.
