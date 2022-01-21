Brittany Lynn Roy-Wynne, 32, Minneapolis, was charged with two felonies in Morrison County District Court, one for third-degree controlled substance possession and one for fifth-degree controlled substance possession.
The charges stem from a Dec. 22, 2021 incident, when a Minnesota State Patrol trooper on routine patrol in Motley, observed a vehicle turn into a gas station. The trooper noted the vehicle had temporary registration that had expired Nov. 24, 2021. The registered owner of the vehicle was identified as Roy-Wynne, whose driving status was revoked and who had an active warrant out of Hennepin County.
The trooper advised Roy-Wynne of his findings that she had a warrant out of Hennepin County and requested proof of insurance for the vehicle.
While Roy-Wynne was looking in her purse for insurance, the trooper saw a pink baggie in the center console of her vehicle that contained a white powder, the criminal complaint said. The trooper arrested Roy-Wynne.
The complaint said that Roy-Wynne admitted there was “coke” on the center console of her vehicle. The trooper searched the vehicle and located the bag with the white powder in the center console cup holder.
The complaint states that the trooper also found three snort tubes and tin foil containing a brown rock-like substance. The white powder field-tested positive for cocaine and weighed 10 grams.
If found guilty, Roy-Wynne faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.
