Erica Leigh Roy, 31, Minneapolis, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance — heroin/fentanyl.
According to the criminal complaint, the charge stems from a March 6, incident. A trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 371 when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. He clocked the suspect vehicle going 91 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone.
The trooper stopped the vehicle and identified a male driver and a female passenger — Roy. Neither of the occupants had a valid driver’s licensed, and the trooper advised them to grab their belongings and come back to his squad car, where they could figure out what to do. He noted that Roy grabbed her purse and a small backpack.
According to the report, when the driver opened Roy’s purse to get the keys out, the trooper observed drug paraphernalia inside, including tin foil, cotton and small baggies. The trooper later conducted a search of the purse and located “several hypodermic needles, pens with resident, small plastic baggies, dirty q-tips, several prescription bottles and a small container,” according to the complaint.
In one container, there were two meth pipes with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine, the report states. In another container was a small bag with rocks and another with a powdery substance suspected to be heroin and/or fentanyl, according to the complaint.
Roy was placed under arrest and transported to the Morrison County Jail. While there, a correctional officer conducted a search of Roy and allegedly found more drug paraphernalia on her purse, some of which contained suspected heroin/fentanyl.
If convicted, Roy faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or up to a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.