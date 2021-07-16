Andrew Joseph Thapa, 19, Minneapolis, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree possession of marijuana.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 9, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on Highway 10 when he observed a vehicle speeding. He stopped the suspect vehicle and identified the passenger as Thapa.
The deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, but neither the driver or passenger acknowledged that there was any marijuana inside the vehicle. After a search was conducted, marijuana was found inside the vehicle, but both occupants allegedly continued to deny having any knowledge of it.
The deputy conducted a deeper search of the vehicle and located a backpack full of clothes. While searching the backpack, he located two separate packs, still sealed in packaging, that were identified as “Big Chief Extract THC cartridges,” according to the complaint.
Each cartridge had 1,000 milligrams of liquid, identified as marijuana oil. There was also “a large wad of cash folded in half with a rubber band around it.”
According to the complaint, Thapa admitted the money in the backpack and the THC cartridges belonged to him.
If convicted, Thapa faces up to five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
