Martell Damarius Holliday, 35, Minneapolis, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, five years of supervised probation and was ordered to pay a $100 fine after he was convicted of second-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Holliday received a five-year stay on a 58-month prison sentence, meaning he will not have to serve that time as long as he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also given credit for one day served in local confinement, so he has 29 days remaining on his sentence.

