Martell Damarius Holliday, 35, Minneapolis, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, five years of supervised probation and was ordered to pay a $100 fine after he was convicted of second-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Holliday received a five-year stay on a 58-month prison sentence, meaning he will not have to serve that time as long as he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also given credit for one day served in local confinement, so he has 29 days remaining on his sentence.
The conviction stems from an Aug. 25, 2022, incident. A trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol in Motley when he observed the driver of an SUV that passed his squad turn his head to look back at the trooper’s vehicle. The vehicle then began braking hard, and the turn signal was activated as the driver was turning into a gas station parking lot.
The trooper made contact with the driver, who was identified as Holliday. When he opened the door to his vehicle, the trooper noted “an overwhelming odor of marijuana.” Additionally, he noted that Holliday was acting “overly nervous” and “looking past him with furtive, darting glances.”
The trooper observed a marijuana grinder on the console of the vehicle, in plain view. He also saw “green leafy marijuana flakes” on the black carpet, door pocket and console area. Holliday was also said to be attempting to conceal with his foot a black and gray zipper pouch.
When Holliday got out of his vehicle, the trooper noticed a bulge in his right pocket. Holliday told him that it was heroin. The substance in the baggie eventually field-tested positive for heroin and weighed 5.9 grams with packaging.
While being placed under arrest, Holliday also admitted there was more heroin in the vehicle, according to the complaint.
The trooper searched the vehicle and noticed that inside the pouch Holliday had been attempting to hide at his feet was a digital scale, a bag of a controlled substance that field-tested positive for heroin and weighed 15.9 grams, a bag of a substance that field-tested positive for THC and weighed 10 grams and more than 100 pink Oxycodone pills.
Holliday had a white, paper prescription for the pills, but they were not inside a labeled bottle.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.