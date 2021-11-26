Stephen Dallas Bristoe Jr., 50, Minneapolis, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of receiving a stolen vehicle and one misdemeanor count of leaving a vehicle unattended after being in a collision.
According to the criminal complaint, at about 6:32 p.m. Sept. 27, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a hit and run driver on Seventh Avenue Northeast. Two officers went over to meet with the victim, who said they were southbound on Fourth Street and the suspect vehicle was at a stop sign. The suspect vehicle then pulled out in front of them, causing their vehicle to hit the suspect vehicle.
The victim said the male driver got out of his vehicle and walked away from the scene of the crash. They said they had video of the suspect on their cellphone. One of the officers watched the video and saw an older male subject wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans, and carrying a brown paper bag. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.
Dispatch advised the officers that a vehicle was just reported stolen from the Walmart in Little Falls. The vehicle that had been reported stolen was the same one as that involved in the crash. When the vehicle’s owner arrived at the scene of the crash, he was able to recover his vehicle. He told officers that no one had permission to take his truck from Walmart. He estimated that the value of the stolen pickup truck was more than $30,000.
On Oct. 1, officers were advised that Bristoe was arrested in Big Lake for possession of a stolen vehicle. An officer observed a booking photo of Bristoe and believed him to be the person seen walking away from the scene in the victim’s video.
On Nov. 1, an officer watched surveillance video from Walmart, which showed the owner of the vehicle getting out of his truck and walking into the store. A male subject was then seen in the video, getting into the truck and driving away from the Walmart parking lot at approximately 6:10 p.m. Sept. 27, according to the complaint.
If convicted of the felony, Bristoe faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine. The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.