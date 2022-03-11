Tyrone Wayne Cloud, 36, Minneapolis, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, the charge stems from an incident that occurred, March 1. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a pursuit — which had started in St. Cloud — heading northbound toward Morrison County on Highway 10.
As deputies were heading toward Royalton to assist with the pursuit, the St. Cloud Police Department terminated the pursuit. A while later, a deputy advised that he had pulled in near the Soo Line and located the suspect vehicle pass by his location. He advised he was reinitiating the pursuit.
According to the complaint, a sergeant with the Sheriff’s Office observed a deputy pursuing the suspect vehicle at high rates of speed. At the Highway 10 and Highway 371 split, the suspect vehicle followed Highway 10 and was heading toward Randall reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour, the report states.
Just north of Cushing, the vehicle allegedly slowed and crossed over into southbound traffic. While that was going on, the sergeant accelerated his squad car and was able to successfully execute a PIT maneuver. The suspect vehicle went into the ditch and became stuck in the deep snow.
The driver was identified as Cloud and he was placed under arrest. The pursuit lasted covered approximately 15 miles and lasted about 15 minutes, according to the criminal complaint.
If convicted, Cloud faces a maximum penalty of three years and one day imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine.
