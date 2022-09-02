Martell Damarius Holliday, 35, Minneapolis, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of second-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count of fourth-degree possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 25. A trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol in Motley when he observed the driver of a maroon SUV turning his head to look at his squad car while passing by. He then saw the vehicle brake hard, activate its turn signal and turn into a gas station parking lot. The trooper noted that the vehicle did not signal the turn greater than 100 feet prior to turning.

