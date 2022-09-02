Martell Damarius Holliday, 35, Minneapolis, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of second-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count of fourth-degree possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 25. A trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol in Motley when he observed the driver of a maroon SUV turning his head to look at his squad car while passing by. He then saw the vehicle brake hard, activate its turn signal and turn into a gas station parking lot. The trooper noted that the vehicle did not signal the turn greater than 100 feet prior to turning.
According to the criminal complaint, the trooper made contact with the driver, who was identified as Holliday. When he opened the door, the trooper “observed an overwhelming odor of marijuana.” He also saw that Holliday was behaving “overly nervous” and looking past him with “furtive, darting glances,” according to the report.
In plain view, the trooper saw a yellow marijuana grinder on the console of the vehicle, the complaint said. He also allegedly saw green, leafy “marijuana flakes” over the black carpet, door pocket and console area. At Holliday’s feet, he observed a black and gray zipper pouch that he was attempting to conceal with his foot, according to the report.
The trooper asked Holliday to exit the vehicle and, as he stood, he allegedly saw a “bulge” in his right pocket. The report states that Holliday told him it was heroin. The substance in the baggie field-tested positive for heroin and weighed about 5.9 grams with packaging, according to the complaint.
Prior to testing the drugs, the trooper placed Holliday under arrest and read him his Miranda rights. He allegedly admitted there was more heroin in the vehicle.
Upon searching the vehicle, the trooper found a digital scale, a bag of a controlled substance that field-tested positive for heroin and weighed 15.9 grams with packaging, a bag of a substance that field-tested positive for THC and weighed 10 grams and more than 100 pink oxycodone pills inside the gray pouch, the complaint said.
Holliday had a white, paper prescription for the pink pills, but the pills were not in a labeled bottle, according to the report.
If convicted of the second-degree possession charge, Holliday faces a maximum penalty of 25 years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $500,000. The fourth-degree with intent to sell charge is punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment and/or a $100,000 fine.
