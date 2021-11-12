Terry Lee Lind, 53, Milaca, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation on a felony conviction for knowingly committing an act or failing to fulfill registration requirements as a predatory offender.

Lind is required to register as a predatory offender through 2029 because of a 1994 criminal sexual conduct conviction in Kanabec County. On Jan. 7, 2019, he completed a registration form acknowledging his duty to register.

On Oct. 22, 2020, deputies with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office went to the address at which Lind was registered on Highway 25 to confirm he still lived there. There was no answer when they knocked on the door, and when law enforcement looked in the windows of the residence, it appeared to be vacant.

Deputies later made contact with the property owner’s son, who stated that they were in the process of selling the house. He said the renters moved out in April 2020.

Another family member told a deputy that they did not know Lind. Though he was using the address, he did not live there. To the best of her knowledge, he never did.

