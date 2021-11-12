Terry Lee Lind, 53, Milaca, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation on a felony conviction for knowingly committing an act or failing to fulfill registration requirements as a predatory offender.
Lind is required to register as a predatory offender through 2029 because of a 1994 criminal sexual conduct conviction in Kanabec County. On Jan. 7, 2019, he completed a registration form acknowledging his duty to register.
On Oct. 22, 2020, deputies with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office went to the address at which Lind was registered on Highway 25 to confirm he still lived there. There was no answer when they knocked on the door, and when law enforcement looked in the windows of the residence, it appeared to be vacant.
Deputies later made contact with the property owner’s son, who stated that they were in the process of selling the house. He said the renters moved out in April 2020.
Another family member told a deputy that they did not know Lind. Though he was using the address, he did not live there. To the best of her knowledge, he never did.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.