Shelby Theresa Meyer, 26, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 30 days in jail, five years of probation and ordered to pay a $50 fine after she was convicted of felony aggravated forgery, along with two misdemeanor counts of violating a restraining order.
Meyer was given a five-year stay on a 13-month prison sentenced, meaning she will not have to serve that time if she remains in compliance with the terms of her probation.
On Oct. 25, 2021, a Morrison County District Court judge issued a harassment restraining order against Meyer, which prevented her from having any contact with a protected party. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on the afternoon of Nov. 2, 2021.
That day, the court received a document titled “petitioner’s request for dismissal of harassment restraining order.” The document was purportedly signed by the protected party and requested that the court dismiss the order. The judge issued a dismissal on Nov. 3, 2021.
That same day, the protected party received a copy of the dismissal, along with the request. They advised court administration that they had not filed for a request of dismissal, and had not signed the form. The advised that they suspected Meyer signed the form because she “has forged other documents” with their signature. Later that day, a judge signed an order reinstating the order.
On Nov. 4, 2021, the protected person went to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office to report what happened. They continued to say they suspected Meyer forged his name.
On Nov. 18, 2021, a deputy from the Sheriff’s Office met with Meyer at her residence. During a statement to law enforcement, she said she did not fill out an order for dismissal and file it with the court. The deputy confronted her with the fact the protected party had not signed the document, at which time she admitted that she filled out the form, signed it with a forged signature and faxed it to court administration.
