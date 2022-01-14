Shelby Theresa Meyer, 25, Little Falls, has been charged with a felony for aggravated forgery in Morrison County District Court.
The charges stem from Oct. 25 and Nov. 2, 2021 incidents. On Oct. 25, a Morrison County District judge issued a harassment restraining order (HRO) on a court file, which prevents Meyer from having any contact with a protected party.
On Nov. 2, 2021, the Morrison County District Court received a document entitled, “Petitioner’s Request for dismissal of Harassment Restraining Order.” The document was purportedly signed by the protected party and requested that the court dismiss the HRO, the complaint said. Upon receipt of the request, a district court judge issued a dismissal of the harassment restraining order Nov. 3, 2021.
That same day, the protected party received a copy of the dismissal along with a copy of the request for dismissal. The protected party told the court that they suspected Meyer of signing the form, because she has forged other documents with the protected party’s signature, the complaint said.
On Nov. 4, 2021, the protected party went to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office to report that someone had filled out a request for dismissal of an HRO and that it had been fraudulently filed with the court. The protected party said they did not file the dismissal and suspected the person who did it was Meyer, the complaint said.
On Nov. 18, 2021, a deputy met with Meyer at her residence and she allegedly agreed to give a statement.
Meyer allegedly told the deputy she did not fill out the order for dismissal that was filed with the court, when the deputy asked.
The deputy confronted Meyer with the fact that the protected party stated they had not signed the document and the complaint said that Meyer then admitted that she filled out the form, signed the protect party’s name on it and faxed it to the court administration from a local grocery store fax machine.
If found guilty, Meyer faces 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.
