Leon Clarence Meyer, 41, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of check forgery.
According to the criminal complaint, on June 22, an officer from the Pierz Police Department received a report from a victim who stated somebody stole numerous checks from his mailbox. The victim said on June 22, he received a call from a bank in Pierz stating that there was a male subject at the bank wanting to cash a check from him.
The male subject was identified as Meyer, who allegedly tried to cash a check written for the amount of $51, which was made payable to a business in Pierz. The check was being presented by Meyer as being for $451, made out to himself. The victim said the bank refused to cash the check.
An officer spoke with the manager of the bank, who corroborated Meyer’s telling of the incident.
On June 25, an officer spoke with Meyer at his parents’ residence. Meyer advised that he had obtained the check from another person, who had asked him to cash the check, according to the criminal complaint. He told the officer he did not see whose name was on the check prior to his name, but said the third party was the one who wrote his name on it.
Meyer allegedly claimed he did not know the check was stolen and was simply doing a favor for the third party.
If convicted, Meyer faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
