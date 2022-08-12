Nathan Donald Irish, 45, Nashwauk, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation after he was convicted of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Irish was given a five-year stay on a prison sentence of 12 months and one day. He will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also given credit for 16 days served in local confinement. A gross misdemeanor charge of driving after cancellation and a misdemeanor charge of giving an officer a false name were dropped as part of a plea agreement.
The conviction stems from an incident that occurred Nov. 29, 2021. An officer from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on Highway 10 when he observed a vehicle pulled over to the side of the road with its flashers on. He stopped behind the vehicle, and there was a male driver present who was asking for a ride into town.
The officer asked the driver to identify himself and he gave the name “Steven Osterstander.” He suspected the man was not giving him a real name because he did not seem to know how to spell it correctly. Dispatch advised that the man’s name did not come back on file.
Eventually, the man identified himself as Irish. Dispatch advised that there were three body-only warrants out for his arrest out of Itasca County, so he was placed under arrest.
During a search of the vehicle, law enforcement located a case that contained a white, crystal-like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine. It later field-tested positive for meth and weighed 2.4 grams with packaging.
