Nathan Donald Irish, 45, Nashwauk, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation after he was convicted of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Irish was given a five-year stay on a prison sentence of 12 months and one day. He will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also given credit for 16 days served in local confinement. A gross misdemeanor charge of driving after cancellation and a misdemeanor charge of giving an officer a false name were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Load comments