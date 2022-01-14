Robert Harland Meehl, 56, Royalton, has been charged with one felony count of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of fifth degree assault in Morrison County District Court.
The charges stem from a Jan. 2 incident, when the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault.
A deputy met with the victim who allegedly said Meehl struck him repeatedly with a baseball bat, at their joint residence on 250th Avenue.
The victim was bleeding from his head severely and had blood running down the side of his face, the back of his head and down his neck, the complaint said.
He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
The deputy went to the residence and spoke to several people who were present. Two of the people allegedly denied that they saw any confrontation. However, another occupant of the residence allegedly said he heard what sounded like an altercation taking place in the kitchen. When he went into the kitchen, he allegedly said he observed the victim holding on to a bat and it was apparent that Meehl had struck the victim with the bat.
The deputy asked the witness to retrieve the bat and the bat was found in a bedroom, covered in blood, the complaint said.
The deputy spoke with Meehl, who allegedly denied hitting the victim with the bat and of being in any type of physical altercation that day. He claimed that someone else had caused the victim’s injuries.
At the hospital, the deputy met with the victim, who said he was at the residence with Meehl and Meehl asked him to leave, the complaint said.
The victim said he was standing in the kitchen when Meehl first struck him with the bat, in the left knee first. The victim fell to ground and Meehl kept striking him with the bat, the complaint said.
At some time, the victim said he was able to grab hold of the bat and held on to it. The victim said another occupant of the residence came into the kitchen and took the bat away from them, the complaint said.
If found guilty of the felony, Meehl faces seven years in prison and/or a 14,000 fine. For the misdemeanor, he faces 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
