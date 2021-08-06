Christopher James McNurlan, 29, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, one felony count of threats of violence and one gross misdemeanor count of fifth degree assault.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 29, officers were dispatched to the scene of a domestic assault on the northeast side of Little Falls. When officers made contact with the victim, he explained to them that he heard a woman screaming in the apartment next door. That was followed by the sound of someone falling down a flight of steps, and then silence. He told officers he was concerned for the woman’s welfare and went to the apartment.
The victim told officers that he was let into the apartment, which belonged to McNurlan. He said McNurlan was holding two knives when he entered the residence, so he asked about his girlfriend. When the victim was in the kitchen, McNurlan allegedly “went toward (the victim) swinging the hand with the knife toward (the victim).” The victim was able to get McNurlan to the ground and the knife out of his hand, according to the complaint.
At that point, the victim told law enforcement McNurlan grabbed pots and pans and attempted to strike him. While the victim held him down, McNurlan allegedly told him that he had a sexually transmitted disease and attempted to bite the victim’s legs. He also threatened to kill the victim, according to the complaint.
An officer observed injuries to the victim’s rib cage area, arm, back neck and what appeared to be small puncture wounds on his leg. The officer also saw two pans on the kitchen floor and a knife near the rear entrance.
McNurlan has a previous domestic-related violence conviction, which enhances the fifth degree assault to a gross misdemeanor assault.
If convicted, McNurlan faces a maximum of seven years imprisonment and/or up to a $14,000 fine for the second degree assault charge, up to five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine for the threats of violence charge, and up to one year in jail and/or a fine of $3,000 for the gross misdemeanor.
