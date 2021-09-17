Nakota Loveday Patrick, 27, McGregor, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of first degree damage to property.
According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 19, an officer from the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a vehicle being keyed behind a bar in Little Falls. When he arrived on scene, he spoke with the victim, whom he described as “visibly upset.”
The victim told the officer that he observed Patrick keying his vehicle. He said he had a dispute with Patrick regarding a landlord/tenant issue and that Patrick was upset with him, which was why he believed she keyed his vehicle, according to the report.
The victim further told the officer that he was inside the bar when Patrick entered. He saw her exit in the rear toward the parking lot and followed her outside and witnessed her keying his vehicle. Patrick allegedly said to him, “This is for what you did.” The officer photographed scratch marks on both sides of the vehicle.
A damage estimate later showed repairs would cost $2,345.66, according to the report.
The officer later spoke with Patrick via telephone. According to the report, she initially denied keying the vehicle, but later said she had done it in response to the housing issues.
If convicted, Patrick faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
