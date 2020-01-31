Patricia Ann Martin, 37, Little Falls, formerly of Hillman, was convicted of felony theft, Jan. 29, in Morrison County District Court for wrongfully obtaining assistance.
The charge stemmed from an October 2017 incident, when the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Martin was receiving government financial assistance, but failed to report that another member of the household was employed and earning income.
Martin was informed that she would need to report any change in assets or household members when she applied for assistance in 2010.
Another household member who worked in St. Cloud was never reported, the criminal complaint said.
In an interview with law enforcement, Martin acknowledged that the household member was working, but said that when the family lived in Missouri, they were not required to disclose a household member’s income if they did not use it.
Martin was told this was not the law in Minnesota and was shown documents she signed saying the household member was not earning income.
Court documents say Martin’s failure to disclose the information led to $36,774 in overpaid benefits.
Martin was sentenced to 13 months in prison with a 10 year stay, 10 years of supervised probation, fined $50 and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $25,004.03 within 10 years.
