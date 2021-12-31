Jenna Rae Dainty, 28, Maplewood, was charged with a felony in Morrison County District Court for issuing a dishonored check.
The charge stems from an April 2021 incident, when a Royalton police officer received a report of three dishonored checks at a store in Royalton, in the amounts of $505.95, $611 and $505.95, for a total of $1,622.90. All three checks were written on the same account from SoFi Money, with the account holder identified as Dainty and all three were used to purchase Visa gift cards, the complaint said.
The officer looked at surveillance footage from the store and all three checks were cashed by the same person, who matched Dainty’s driver’s license photo, the complaint said.
An employee at the store allegedly said all three checks from Dainty were returned due to insufficient funds and a demand for payment was sent to Dainty at the address on the checks, but there was no response.
On Oct. 8, 2021, an officer with the Royalton Police Department contacted Dainty over the phone. Dainty allegedly told the officer she remembered going to the store on three occasions and wrote checks to buy gift cards using the checking account she had recently opened and that she thought there was money in that account when writing the checks.
If found guilty, Dainty faces five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.