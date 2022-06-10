Floyd Albert Jares, Jr., 38, Maple Grove, was ordered in Morrison County District Court to pay $4,948. 10 in restitution and sentenced to five years of probation after he was convicted of first-degree damage to property.
On Jan. 15, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of criminal damage to property that occurred at the 2 Tall Tavern between Cushing and Motley. The reporting party stated that the tires had been slashed on 11 vehicles outside of the business.
A deputy arrived on scene and spoke with the owner, who reported there were two suspects — one of whom was identified as Jares. The business owner said Jares was with another male subject whom he did not know, but that both men came to the bar that evening “extremely intoxicated” and causing a scene with other patrons.
The owner told law enforcement that a bartender asked the men to leave. He was later told by a bar patron that he saw two men walking from car to car in the parking lot. That was when it was discovered that the tires had been slashed on multiple vehicles.
While searching the area, another deputy located a vehicle in the ditch off of 20th Street. There were two men in the vehicle, and one was identified as Jares. Both were placed under arrest, and a “large Buck knife and a screwdriver” were found inside of the vehicle, which were consistent with the slash marks in the tires.
While a deputy was transporting Jares and the other man to the Morrison County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office received another report from the Castaway bar in Cushing stating that the tires had been slashed on four vehicles at the bar. The owner stated that two men had been causing a scene in the bar and trying to sell marijuana to other patrons. The were described as “extremely intoxicated.”
The deputy noted that the physical description give by the bar owner matched that of the two men in custody.
In total, the tires on 15 vehicles had been slashed. The total damage was estimated to be in excess of $1,000.
