Tony Micah Tanner, 45, Deerwood, formerly of Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation and a stay of adjudication after he was convicted of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Tanner was also given credit for two days served in local confinement, and while he was convicted on a misdemeanor fourth-degree DWI charge, as well, no sentence was pronounced.

