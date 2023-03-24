Tony Micah Tanner, 45, Deerwood, formerly of Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation and a stay of adjudication after he was convicted of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Tanner was also given credit for two days served in local confinement, and while he was convicted on a misdemeanor fourth-degree DWI charge, as well, no sentence was pronounced.
The convictions stem from a June 27, 2022, incident. At around 12:57 a.m. that night, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle parked in the intersection of Lindbergh Drive and Ninth Avenue Northwest. When the deputy approached the vehicle, he saw the driver “was sleeping or passed out” in the driver’s seat.
The deputy noted that the vehicle was still in drive, but the driver’s foot was on the brake. He knocked on the window, which startled the driver and woke him up. He was identified as Tanner.
The deputy asked Tanner to step out of the pickup to perform field sobriety tests. According to the complaint, he did poorly on all of the tests, but blew a 0.00 on a portable breath test, indicating no use of alcohol. He was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
A search of Tanner’s vehicle yielded a bag containing drug paraphernalia and narcotics, along with “numerous unidentified pills” in an envelope. The drugs were taken to the Morrison County Jail for testing, where it was determined that there were “multiple bags” of methamphetamine, which weighed 22.2 grams with packaging.
