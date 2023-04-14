Austin Tyler Majaski, 25, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrsion County District Court to five years of supervised probation after he was convicted of one count of threats of violence, to which he spent 21 days in jail. One misdemeanor charge of domestic assault was dismissed.

The charge stems from a July 12, 2022 incident, in which a victim went to the Little Falls Police Department to report threats that were made to her earlier that day. In a statement given to an officer, she said she got off of work and arrived at home with her infant child at approximately 1 a.m., July 12.

