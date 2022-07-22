Austin Tyler Majaski, 24, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of threats of violence.
The charge stems from a July 12 incident in which, according to the complaint, a victim went to the Little Falls Police Department to report threats that were made to her earlier that day. In a statement given to an officer, she said she got off of work and arrived at home with her infant child at approximately 1 a.m., July 12.
She said that when she arrived, Majaski was still awake and wanted to have sexual intercourse with her. She told him that she did not want to, at which time Majaski allegedly became very angry, and an argument ensured, according to the complaint.
The report states that the victim told officers that she wanted to leave and told him she was going to stay with a family member until she found a new place to live. Majaski also became upset and “started packing his bags to leave.” The victim advised that he owns “many firearms” and they are present throughout the home, according to the complaint.
She told law enforcement that Majaski started packing a bag with a pillow, blanket and a firearm from their bedroom. He allegedly told her that she should kill herself, to which she responded that as long as she has her child, she would not do that.
According to the complaint, the infant was in the room when Majaski was holding a handgun in his hand, grinned, cocked the firearm and asked her if “that is all it’s going to take.” The victim did not know if the gun was loaded or not.
The victim told the officers that she did not want to further provoke Majaski, so they talked for a while and went to sleep. When she woke up in the morning, according to the report, she found a rope “tied into a noose” on the dining room table. She asked Majaski about it and he laughed at her, the complaint states.
During her statement, the victim allegedly described a history of abuse involving Majaski. She told officers that he has thrown something at her in the past, causing a bruise. She also alleged that he sometimes does not allow her to leave a room, and would, at times, lock her inside of them.
The report states that she also described instances of sexual abuse inflicted by Majaski. She said he was also abusive toward animals, would hit dogs and at one point broke a dog’s leg.
The victim alleged Majaski has multiple handguns and multiple long guns in his residence. She told law enforcement that he has been suicidal in the past, “but refuses to seek medical attention,” for fear that a diagnosis would render him unable to possess firearms.
Officers searched Majaski’s residence and located a total of 10 firearms, along with ammunition, according to the report. One of the firearms was a loaded Glock 43X handgun, which the victim reported was the gun he was holding when he made the aforementioned threat about shooting the child.
According to the report, Majaski also had a large amount of body armor, military camo gear, ballistic helmets, holsters, bullet resistant vests, extra plates for the vests and similar items. Another room, which the victim described as Majaski’s “militia room,” contained numerous ammo cans and boxes, AR-15 parts and optics, empty gun cases and edged weapons and tools, the report states.
If convicted, Majaski faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
