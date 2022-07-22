Austin Tyler Majaski, 24, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of threats of violence.

The charge stems from a July 12 incident in which, according to the complaint, a victim went to the Little Falls Police Department to report threats that were made to her earlier that day. In a statement given to an officer, she said she got off of work and arrived at home with her infant child at approximately 1 a.m., July 12.

