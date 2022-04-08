Lee Allan Oppegard, 46, Mahnomen, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 14 months in prison after he was convicted on a felony charge of being a predatory offender knowingly failing to fulfill registration requirements.
Oppegard is required to register as a Minnesota predatory offender after he was convicted by a Clearwater County court of kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree. In August 2020, he signed an acknowledgment form stating his duties to register. At that point, he listed a location in Motley as his current address.
In September 2020, an officer from the Motley Police Department went to Oppegard’s residence to make contact with him regarding his registration requirements. When he knocked on the door, there was no answer.
The next day, the officer spoke with the owner of the property where Oppegard was registered to be living. The homeowner said Oppegard had lived there for approximately two weeks, until around the end of July 2020. He further stated that Oppegard moved back to Mahnomen, where he was living, and that he had not seen or spoken with him since he moved out.
The officer spoke via telephone with Oppegard’s mother later that day. She said he had been living with her, but was now staying with another family member. She was not sure about the address.
